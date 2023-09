11 hours ago by Em Moore

Meet Me @ The Altar have released a video for their new song “Strangers”. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Blythe Thomas. The song is off the upcoming deluxe edition of their debut album Past // Present // Future which will be out on September 29 via Feuled By Ramen. The non-deluxe version of the album was released in March. Check out the video below.