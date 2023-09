10 hours ago by Em Moore

Militarie Gun have released a video for their song “Never Fucked Up Once”. The video was directed by Audri Mirzaie. The song is off their album Life Under The Gun which was released earlier this year. Militarie Gun will be touring North America with Scowl starting today and will be touring the UK and Ireland in the winter. The band released their split with MSPAINT earlier this week. Check out the video below.