10 hours ago by Em Moore

PONY has released a remix of their song “Haunted House” which was done by MSPAINT. The track originally appeared on PONY’s album Velveteen which came out earlier this year and the remix is available digitally now via Take This To Heart Records. MSPAINT just released their split 7-inch with Militarie Gun and released their album Post-Amercan earlier this year. Check out the remix below.