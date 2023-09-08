Check out the new track by Death Kill Overdrive!

by John Gentile
Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Death Kill Overdrive!
DKO are charged up… but also kind of sweet. Masterminded by Kane of Lipstick 1Homicide the band is power-pop and pop-punk, but they keep that Motorhead-style charge under the hood. This band rips, but they sound nice too. Their new tune, "Thyme," exhibits just that- it opens with a sing-songy chrous until it breaks down into a menacing rumble-clack. It's a pretty unique mix.
The new LP Juicin is out September 15 via Dead Broke and you can pick it up right here. But, you can hear "Thyme" below, right now!