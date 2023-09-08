The Quirk have announced tour dates for the Midwestern US for later this month. The band will also be opening for Worriers at their show in Grand Rapids in October. The Quirk released two singles earlier this year and released their self-titled EP in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 28
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Sep 29
|The Fallen Log / Kitchen 17
|Chicago. IL
|Sep 30
|Last Rites
|Milwaukee, WI
|Oct 18
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI (Supporting Worriers w/Bong Mountain, Razor Braids)