The Quirk announce Midwestern tour

The Quirk announce Midwestern tour
by Tours

The Quirk have announced tour dates for the Midwestern US for later this month. The band will also be opening for Worriers at their show in Grand Rapids in October. The Quirk released two singles earlier this year and released their self-titled EP in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 28Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Sep 29The Fallen Log / Kitchen 17Chicago. IL
Sep 30Last RitesMilwaukee, WI
Oct 18Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI (Supporting Worriers w/Bong Mountain, Razor Braids)