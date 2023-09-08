Tess and The Details announce debut LP, release video for “Canary”

by Em Moore
San Francisco-based punk rockers Tess and The Details have released a video for their new song “Canary”. The video was directed by Devin Zamora and pays tribute to Alfred Hitchcock. The song is off their upcoming debut album Runaway which will be released on November 14 via Double Helix Records. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Runaway Tracklist
1 – "Blondies Gonna Die"
2 – "Canary"
3 – "Runaway"
4 – "Take a Number"
5 – "Emergency"
6 – "Unnatural Disaster"
7 – "Mania"
8 – "Jester"
9 – "Johnny"
10 – "Perfect World"
11 – "Saint of Purgatory"
12 – "No Grave"