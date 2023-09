21 hours ago by Em Moore

Tomb Mold have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Enduring Spirit and will be out digitally on September 15 via 20 Buck Spin. Physical versions will be available on October 13. The band will be playing a show at Lee’s Palace in Toronto with Undeath and Outer Heaven on September 25 and will be playing Foufounes Electriques in Montreal on September 16. Tomb Mold released their EP Aperture of Body in 2022 and their album Planetary Clairvoyance in 2019.