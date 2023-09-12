Posthumous King Louie Bankston (of Exploding Hearts) album to be released

A new posthumous album by King Louie Bankston of The Exploding Hearts (whopassed away in 2022) has been announced. It is called Harahan Fats and will be out on November 10 via Goner Records. A video for “Trinkets” which was directed by Art Boonparn has also been released. The song was recorded by Jay Reatard at Shattered Studios and features Jack Oblivian on drums and Harlan T Bobo on guitar. The label has also been working with King Louie’s estate and will be releasing a series of previously unheard albums which will begin with the release of Jesus Loves My One Man Band on September 20. Check out the video and tracklist below.