Magnolia Park announce new album, release “Animal” (ft. Ethan Ross)

Magnolia Park have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Halloween Mixtape II and will be out on October 27 via Epitaph Records.The band has also released a video for their new song “Animal” which features Ethan Ross and PLVTINUM. Magnolia Park will be touring the US starting in October. The band released their EPs SoulEater and MoonEater earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Halloween Mixtape II Tracklist
1. The End: Emo Nite Rhapsody
2. Antidote ft. Kailee Morgue
3. Breathing ft. Nothing, Nowhere
4. Do or Die ft. Ethan Ross
5. Dreams ft. Jake Hill and Viper
6. Halloween Tip 1
7. Haunted House
8. Candles
9. Dead On Arrival
10. Halloween Tip 2
11. Animal ft. Ethan Ross
12. Loved By You
13. Halloween Tip 3
14. Life in the USA ft. TX2
15. Manic
16. Halloween Tip 4
17. Fell In Love on Halloween