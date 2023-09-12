Magnolia Park announce new album, release “Animal” (ft. Ethan Ross)

Magnolia Park have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Halloween Mixtape II and will be out on October 27 via Epitaph Records.The band has also released a video for their new song “Animal” which features Ethan Ross and PLVTINUM. Magnolia Park will be touring the US starting in October. The band released their EPs SoulEater and MoonEater earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.