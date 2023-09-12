The Chats / Cosmic Psychos (North America)

The Chats and Cosmic Psychos have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Schizophonics and Gymshorts will be joining them on all dates. The Chats released their album GET FUCKED in 2022. Cosmic Psychos released Mountain of Piss in 2021. Check out the dates below.

Sep 28San Diego, CAObservatory North Park
Sep 29Pomona, CAFox Theater Pomona
Sep 30Santa Cruz, CAThe Catalyst
Oct 01Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre
Oct 03Portland, ORRoseland Theatre
Oct 04Seattle, WAEl Corozon
Oct 05Boise, IDKnitting Factory Boise
Oct 06Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
Oct 07Colorado Springs, COThe Black Sheep
Oct 08Denver, COSummit
Oct 10Minneapolis, MNVarsity Theatre
Oct 11Milwaukee, WIThe Rave II
Oct 12Chicago, ILThe Vic
Oct 13Grand Rapids, MIElevation
Oct 14Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre
Oct 15Montreal, QCCorona Theatre
Oct 17Boston, MAHouse Of Blues
Oct 18New York, NYKnockdown Center
Oct19Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom
Oct 20Philadelphia, PABrooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Oct 21Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct 22Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
Oct 24Atlanta, GAMasquerade (Heaven)
Oct 25Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl Nashville
Oct 27Dallas, TXGranada Theatre
Oct 28Austin, TXEmo’s
Oct 30Phoenix, AZThe Nile Theater
Oct 31Los Angeles, CAThe Novo