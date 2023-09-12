The Chats and Cosmic Psychos have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Schizophonics and Gymshorts will be joining them on all dates. The Chats released their album GET FUCKED in 2022. Cosmic Psychos released Mountain of Piss in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 28
|San Diego, CA
|Observatory North Park
|Sep 29
|Pomona, CA
|Fox Theater Pomona
|Sep 30
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst
|Oct 01
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre
|Oct 03
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theatre
|Oct 04
|Seattle, WA
|El Corozon
|Oct 05
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory Boise
|Oct 06
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|Oct 07
|Colorado Springs, CO
|The Black Sheep
|Oct 08
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Oct 10
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity Theatre
|Oct 11
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave II
|Oct 12
|Chicago, IL
|The Vic
|Oct 13
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Elevation
|Oct 14
|Toronto, ON
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Oct 15
|Montreal, QC
|Corona Theatre
|Oct 17
|Boston, MA
|House Of Blues
|Oct 18
|New York, NY
|Knockdown Center
|Oct19
|Sayreville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|Oct 20
|Philadelphia, PA
|Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
|Oct 21
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Oct 22
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|Oct 24
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade (Heaven)
|Oct 25
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Oct 27
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theatre
|Oct 28
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|Oct 30
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Nile Theater
|Oct 31
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo