Dream Wife release new song, add dates to upcoming tour

Dream Wife
by

Dream Wife have released a new song called “Love You More”. The song was recorded during the Social Lubrication sessions and is available digitally now. The band will be touring the US starting later this week and have added more dates to their European tour. Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi, and Problem Patterns will be joining them on select dates. Dream Wife released their album Social Lubrication earlier this year. Check out the song and updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 15Brooklyn MadeBrooklyn, NY
Sep 17Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
Sep 18BarbozaSeattle, WA
Sep 20Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Sep 21ZebulonLos Angeles, CA
Oct 05New Century HallManchester, UKw/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
Oct 06Castle and FalconBirmingham, UKw/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
Oct 07Strange Brew (Matinee)Bristol, UKw/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
Oct 07Strange BrewBristol, UKw/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
Oct 08Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UKw/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
Oct 10The Grand SocialDublin, IEw/Problem Patterns
Oct 11DolansLimerick, IEw/Problem Patterns
Oct 12Roisin DubhGalway, IEw/Problem Patterns
Oct 19Electric BrixtonLondon, UKw/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
Nov 04Mutations FestivalBrighton, UK
Nov 06Pitchfork ParisParis, FR
Nov 07UBURennes, FR
Nov 08La Lune Des PiratesAmiens, FR
Nov 10La LaiterieStrasbourg, FR
Nov 11Elektrik Pony CupMannheim, DE
Nov 12Sonic CityKortrijk, BE
Nov 14LoppenCopenhagen, DK
Nov 15MolotowHamburg, DE
Nov 16GretchenBerlin, DE
Nov 17AtominoChemnitz, DE
Nov 19Klub Pod MinogaPoznan, PL
Nov 20VoodooWarsaw, PL
Nov 22Cafe V LesePrague, CZ
Nov 23AmpereMunich, DE
Nov 24Biko ClubMilan, IT
Nov 25Le Brise GlaceAnnecy, FR
Nov 27Razzmatazz 3Barcelona, ES
Nov 28Wurlitzer BallroomMadrid, ES
Nov 29DabadabaSan Sebastian, ES
Nov 30La SireneLa Rochelle, FR
Dec 02Zeitgeist FestivalNijmengen, NL
Dec 03RotownRotterdam, NL
Jan 06Rockaway BeachBognor Regis, UK
Feb 13Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Feb 14Bodega Social ClubNottingham, UK
Feb 15Crookes Social ClubSheffield, UK
Feb 16The GarageGlasgow, UK
Feb 17The GroveNewcastle, UK
Mar 02Gagarin 205Athens, GR