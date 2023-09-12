Dream Wife release new song, add dates to upcoming tour

by Em Moore
Dream Wife have released a new song called “Love You More”. The song was recorded during the Social Lubrication sessions and is available digitally now. The band will be touring the US starting later this week and have added more dates to their European tour. Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi, and Problem Patterns will be joining them on select dates. Dream Wife released their album Social Lubrication earlier this year. Check out the song and updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 15
|Brooklyn Made
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 17
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Sep 18
|Barboza
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 20
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 21
|Zebulon
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 05
|New Century Hall
|Manchester, UK
|w/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
|Oct 06
|Castle and Falcon
|Birmingham, UK
|w/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
|Oct 07
|Strange Brew (Matinee)
|Bristol, UK
|w/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
|Oct 07
|Strange Brew
|Bristol, UK
|w/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
|Oct 08
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|w/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
|Oct 10
|The Grand Social
|Dublin, IE
|w/Problem Patterns
|Oct 11
|Dolans
|Limerick, IE
|w/Problem Patterns
|Oct 12
|Roisin Dubh
|Galway, IE
|w/Problem Patterns
|Oct 19
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|w/Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi
|Nov 04
|Mutations Festival
|Brighton, UK
|Nov 06
|Pitchfork Paris
|Paris, FR
|Nov 07
|UBU
|Rennes, FR
|Nov 08
|La Lune Des Pirates
|Amiens, FR
|Nov 10
|La Laiterie
|Strasbourg, FR
|Nov 11
|Elektrik Pony Cup
|Mannheim, DE
|Nov 12
|Sonic City
|Kortrijk, BE
|Nov 14
|Loppen
|Copenhagen, DK
|Nov 15
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 16
|Gretchen
|Berlin, DE
|Nov 17
|Atomino
|Chemnitz, DE
|Nov 19
|Klub Pod Minoga
|Poznan, PL
|Nov 20
|Voodoo
|Warsaw, PL
|Nov 22
|Cafe V Lese
|Prague, CZ
|Nov 23
|Ampere
|Munich, DE
|Nov 24
|Biko Club
|Milan, IT
|Nov 25
|Le Brise Glace
|Annecy, FR
|Nov 27
|Razzmatazz 3
|Barcelona, ES
|Nov 28
|Wurlitzer Ballroom
|Madrid, ES
|Nov 29
|Dabadaba
|San Sebastian, ES
|Nov 30
|La Sirene
|La Rochelle, FR
|Dec 02
|Zeitgeist Festival
|Nijmengen, NL
|Dec 03
|Rotown
|Rotterdam, NL
|Jan 06
|Rockaway Beach
|Bognor Regis, UK
|Feb 13
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Feb 14
|Bodega Social Club
|Nottingham, UK
|Feb 15
|Crookes Social Club
|Sheffield, UK
|Feb 16
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 17
|The Grove
|Newcastle, UK
|Mar 02
|Gagarin 205
|Athens, GR