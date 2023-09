Dream Wife release new song, add dates to upcoming tour

19 hours ago by Em Moore

Dream Wife have released a new song called “Love You More”. The song was recorded during the Social Lubrication sessions and is available digitally now. The band will be touring the US starting later this week and have added more dates to their European tour. Prima Queen, Ash Kenazi, and Problem Patterns will be joining them on select dates. Dream Wife released their album Social Lubrication earlier this year. Check out the song and updated dates below.