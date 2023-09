Tours 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for the US and BC. The tour will begin in October and Dollar Signs and Tongues of Fire will be joining them on select dates. Another band that has yet to be announced will be joining them on a handful of shows in November and December. Teenage Halloween will be releasing their album Till You Return on October 20 via Don Giovanni Records and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.