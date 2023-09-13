Teenage Halloween announce tour dates (US and BC)

Teenage Halloween
by Tours

Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for the US and BC. The tour will begin in October and Dollar Signs and Tongues of Fire will be joining them on select dates. Another band that has yet to be announced will be joining them on a handful of shows in November and December. Teenage Halloween will be releasing their album Till You Return on October 20 via Don Giovanni Records and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Oct 20Philadelphia, PAUkie Club on Franklin
Oct 21Lake Como, NJSalty’s
Oct 22New York, NYElsewhere
Oct 27Hamden, CTThe Shop
Oct 28Portsmouth, NHWSCA
Oct 29Boston, MADeep Cuts
Oct 31Charlotte, NCThe Evening Musew/Dollar Signs
Nov 01Boone, NCLily’s Snack Barw/Tongues of Fire
Nov 02Johnson City, TNThe Hideawayw/Tongues of Fire
Nov 03Chattanooga, TNThe Dark Roast Chattanoogaw/Tongues of Fire
Nov 04Atlanta, GAIdeal Sports Barw/Tongues of Fire, Dollar Signs
Nov 05New Orleans, LAGasa Gasaw/Dollar Signs
Nov 07Houston, TXEighteen Ten Ojemanw/Dollar Signs
Nov 08Austin, TXEmpirew/Dollar Signs
Nov 09San Antonio, TXSnake Hill Social Clubw/Dollar Signs
Nov 10El Paso, TXOld Sheep Dog Breweryw/Dollar Signs
Nov 11Santa Fe, NMGhost DIY Venuew/Dollar Signs
Nov 14Phoenix, AZAnoche Cantinaw/Dollar Signs
Nov 15Las Vegas, NVThe Sand Dollarw/Dollar Signs
Nov 16San Diego, CAKensington Clubw/Dollar Signs
Nov 17Los Angeles, CAThe Smellw/Dollar Signs
Nov 18Berkeley, CA924 Gilmanw/Dollar Signs
Nov 19Sacramento, CAThe Starlet Roomw/Dollar Signs
Nov 21Portland, ORPICA
Nov 22Seattle, WAVera Project
Nov 23Vancouver, BCGreen Auto
Nov 24Boise, IDThe Shrine
Nov 25Salt Lake City, UTBeehive
Nov 26Denver, COHi-Dive
Nov 28Omaha, NEReverb Lounge
Nov 29Davenport, ILRaccoon Motel
Nov 30TBATBAw/TBA
Dec 01TBATBAw/TBA
Dec 02TBATBAw/TBA
Dec 03TBATBAw/TBA
Dec 05Indianapolis, INHealer
Dec 06Cincinnati, OHNorthside Tavern
Dec 07Cleveland, OHThe Grog Shop
Dec 08Detroit, MILager House
Dec 09Washington, DCQuarry House Tavern