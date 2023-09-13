Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for the US and BC. The tour will begin in October and Dollar Signs and Tongues of Fire will be joining them on select dates. Another band that has yet to be announced will be joining them on a handful of shows in November and December. Teenage Halloween will be releasing their album Till You Return on October 20 via Don Giovanni Records and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Oct 20
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ukie Club on Franklin
|Oct 21
|Lake Como, NJ
|Salty’s
|Oct 22
|New York, NY
|Elsewhere
|Oct 27
|Hamden, CT
|The Shop
|Oct 28
|Portsmouth, NH
|WSCA
|Oct 29
|Boston, MA
|Deep Cuts
|Oct 31
|Charlotte, NC
|The Evening Muse
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 01
|Boone, NC
|Lily’s Snack Bar
|w/Tongues of Fire
|Nov 02
|Johnson City, TN
|The Hideaway
|w/Tongues of Fire
|Nov 03
|Chattanooga, TN
|The Dark Roast Chattanooga
|w/Tongues of Fire
|Nov 04
|Atlanta, GA
|Ideal Sports Bar
|w/Tongues of Fire, Dollar Signs
|Nov 05
|New Orleans, LA
|Gasa Gasa
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 07
|Houston, TX
|Eighteen Ten Ojeman
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 08
|Austin, TX
|Empire
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 09
|San Antonio, TX
|Snake Hill Social Club
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 10
|El Paso, TX
|Old Sheep Dog Brewery
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 11
|Santa Fe, NM
|Ghost DIY Venue
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 14
|Phoenix, AZ
|Anoche Cantina
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 15
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Sand Dollar
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 16
|San Diego, CA
|Kensington Club
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 17
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Smell
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 18
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 19
|Sacramento, CA
|The Starlet Room
|w/Dollar Signs
|Nov 21
|Portland, OR
|PICA
|Nov 22
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|Nov 23
|Vancouver, BC
|Green Auto
|Nov 24
|Boise, ID
|The Shrine
|Nov 25
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Beehive
|Nov 26
|Denver, CO
|Hi-Dive
|Nov 28
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|Nov 29
|Davenport, IL
|Raccoon Motel
|Nov 30
|TBA
|TBA
|w/TBA
|Dec 01
|TBA
|TBA
|w/TBA
|Dec 02
|TBA
|TBA
|w/TBA
|Dec 03
|TBA
|TBA
|w/TBA
|Dec 05
|Indianapolis, IN
|Healer
|Dec 06
|Cincinnati, OH
|Northside Tavern
|Dec 07
|Cleveland, OH
|The Grog Shop
|Dec 08
|Detroit, MI
|Lager House
|Dec 09
|Washington, DC
|Quarry House Tavern