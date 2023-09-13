Harley Flanagan attacked with mace and knives before Cro-Mags show, plays show anyway

According to Harley Flanagan of Cro-Mags, he was attacked by knives and mace before the band's show in Maryland last night. Flanagan says that people claiming to be from a zine requested three passes to the show. They then came to the merch table, wearing ski masks, before the set, where Flanagan was. Then, according to Flanagan, the three people pulled out knoves and mace and both slashed Flanagan and sprayed him with mace. Flanagan posted pictures of the wounds on social media. He is pressing charges. The band played their set despite the attack. You can see Flanagan's statement below.