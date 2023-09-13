New Order announce reissue of 'Substance'

New Order have announced that they will be reissuing their 1987 album Substance. The album has been remastered and the reissue will also feature previously unreleased material including new versions of “Temptation” and “Confusion”. The reissue is available as 2 LPs (which marks the first time the album has been on vinyl in 30 years), 2 CDs, 4 CDs, or 2 cassettes and will be out on November 10 via Warner. The CD version includes a live performance from Irvine Meadows, California that was recorded in 1987. It will be out on November 10. See the tracklist (taken from the 4 CD version) below.