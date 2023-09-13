New Order announce reissue of 'Substance'

New Order have announced that they will be reissuing their 1987 album Substance. The album has been remastered and the reissue will also feature previously unreleased material including new versions of “Temptation” and “Confusion”. The reissue is available as 2 LPs (which marks the first time the album has been on vinyl in 30 years), 2 CDs, 4 CDs, or 2 cassettes and will be out on November 10 via Warner. The CD version includes a live performance from Irvine Meadows, California that was recorded in 1987. It will be out on November 10. See the tracklist (taken from the 4 CD version) below.
Substance Tracklist
CD1
1. Ceremony
2. Everything’s Gone Green
3. Temptation 87
4. Blue Monday
5. Confusion 87
6. Thieves Like Us
7. The Perfect Kiss
8. Sub-Culture
9. Shellshock
10. State Of The Nation
11. Bizarre Love Triangle
12. True Faith
CD2
1. In A Lonely Place
2. Procession
3. Cries And Whispers (incorrectly labelled as Mesh on original release)
4. Hurt
5. The Beach
6. Confused Instrumental
7. Lonesome Tonight
8. Murder
9. Thieves Like Us Instrumental
10. Kiss Of Death
11. Shame Of The Nation
12. 1963
CD 3
1. Ceremony (Original)
2. Mesh
3. Temptation
4. Confusion (Original 12”)
5. Dub Vulture
6. Shellcock
7. Bizarre Dub Triangle
8. True Dub
9. Confusion (Dub 87)
10. True Faith (Remix)
CD 4
Live from Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, California 1987
1. Ceremony
2. Everything’s Gone Green
3. Temptation 87
4. Blue Monday
5. Confusion 87
6. Thieves Like Us
7. The Perfect Kiss
8. Subculture
9. Shellshock
10. State Of The Nation
11. Bizarre Love Triangle
12. True Faith