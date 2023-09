, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Social Distortion have announced a 40th anniversary edition of their 1983 album Mommy’s Little Monster. The album has been remastered from its original analog tapes and will be available on vinyl as well as digitally. The 40th anniversary edition will be out on November 10 via Craft Recordings. A remastered version of “Another State of Mind” has also been released and you can listen to that here. Check out the announcement video below.