Listen to the new track by Gone Stereo!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Long Island punks Gone Stereo! The song is called “Cool Kids” and is the b-side of their new single “I’m So Sick”. Speaking about the song, lead vocalist Matty Lupinacci said,



”’Cool Kids’ is about coping with cliques, feeling left out and how unpleasant it feels. You think that you want to be a part of it, but you refuse to be pressured to conform to their standards. In the end those cliques will all fade away.”

“I’m So Sick” and “Cool Kids” will be out everywhere on September 22 via Negative Progression Records and you can pre-save the single right here. Listen to the song below!