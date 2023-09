2 hours ago by Em Moore

Mclusky have released their first new songs in 19 years. They are called “Unpopular Parts of a Pig”, “The Digger You Deep”, “Fan Learning Difficulties”, and “That Was My Brain on Elves”. The songs are out now digitally and will appear on a new album that will be out next year. Mclusky released The Difference Between Me And You Is That I’m Not On Fire in 2004. Check out the songs below.