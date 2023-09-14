Botfly announce North American tour

Botfly
by

Halifax-based punks Botfly have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Mile End and Broken Vow will be joining them on select dates. Botfly released At Home With Alex in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/18Albany, NYRare Form Brewing(w/Mile End)
10/19Boston, MASammy’s Patio(w/Mile End)
10/20Brooklyn, NYGold Sounds(w/Mile End)
10/21Philadelphia, PATBA(w/Mile End)
10/22Millvale, PAThe Funhouse
10/23Indianapolis, INHealer DIY
10/25Denver, COSeventh Sun
10/26Salt Lake City, UTInternational
10/27Boise, IDTBA
10/28Portland, ORShanghai Tunnel
10/29Olympia, WAThe Crypt
10/30Vancouver, BCLana Lou’s
11/01Edmonton, ABThe Buckingham
11/02Regina, SKTBA
11/03Winnipeg, MBThe Good Will
11/05Fargo, NDTBA
11/06Chicago, ILDownstairs SUBT
11/07Toronto, ONHard Luck(w/Broken Vow)
11/08Montreal, QCTBA(w/Broken Vow)
11/09Woodstock, NBCrossing Path’s(w/Broken Vow)
11/10Halifax, NSThe Seahorse(w/Broken Vow)
11/11Moncton, NBXeroz Arcade(w/Broken Vow)