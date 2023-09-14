Botfly announce North American tour

by Em Moore
Halifax-based punks Botfly have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Mile End and Broken Vow will be joining them on select dates. Botfly released At Home With Alex in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/18
|Albany, NY
|Rare Form Brewing(w/Mile End)
|10/19
|Boston, MA
|Sammy’s Patio(w/Mile End)
|10/20
|Brooklyn, NY
|Gold Sounds(w/Mile End)
|10/21
|Philadelphia, PA
|TBA(w/Mile End)
|10/22
|Millvale, PA
|The Funhouse
|10/23
|Indianapolis, IN
|Healer DIY
|10/25
|Denver, CO
|Seventh Sun
|10/26
|Salt Lake City, UT
|International
|10/27
|Boise, ID
|TBA
|10/28
|Portland, OR
|Shanghai Tunnel
|10/29
|Olympia, WA
|The Crypt
|10/30
|Vancouver, BC
|Lana Lou’s
|11/01
|Edmonton, AB
|The Buckingham
|11/02
|Regina, SK
|TBA
|11/03
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Good Will
|11/05
|Fargo, ND
|TBA
|11/06
|Chicago, IL
|Downstairs SUBT
|11/07
|Toronto, ON
|Hard Luck(w/Broken Vow)
|11/08
|Montreal, QC
|TBA(w/Broken Vow)
|11/09
|Woodstock, NB
|Crossing Path’s(w/Broken Vow)
|11/10
|Halifax, NS
|The Seahorse(w/Broken Vow)
|11/11
|Moncton, NB
|Xeroz Arcade(w/Broken Vow)