Pulses announce new album, release new song with Hansel Romero, Joey Lancaster, and Gavin Cole

Pulses.
by

Virginia-based post-hardcore band Pulses. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called It Wasn’t Supposed To Be Like This and will be out on September 29. The band has also released a new song “Loafers With the White Socks” which features Hansel Romero of Nightlife, Joey Lancaster of Belle, and Gavin Cole. Pluses.. released their album Speak Less in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

It Wasn’t Supposed To Be Like This Tracklist

Different Strokes

Run the Ghouls

Ain’t Got No Ceiling

Honesty, Honestly (ft. Sierra Binondo)

Ask a Unc

Take a Look, Y’all (ft. Ben Rockwood)

Them Phones (ft. JER)

Kupo!

Heaven or Helvetica

It Wasn’t Supposed to Be Like This

But It Is (ft. Carson Pace)