Blink-182 announce new album

Blink-182 have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called One More Time… and will be out on October 20 via Columbia Records. The band has also released an announcement video that features them talking about the reasons for their break-up and clips of new songs. This will be the first album since 2011’s Neighborhoods to feature Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker. Blink-182 released NINE with Matt Skiba in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.