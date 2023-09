13 hours ago by John Gentile

Halford, the band fronted by Rob Halford of Judas Priest in the early 2000s, will re-release their second and fourth albums, Crucible and Made of Metal. This is the first time these albums have been released on vinyl. They are self-released and are being distributed by Vision Merch. Each record is limited to 2,000 units total (in various color combinations). In related Halford news, Rob is also a guest on the upcoming Dolly Parton (4xLP!) album, out this fall.