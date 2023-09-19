The Venomous Pinks release video for “Hold On”

The Venomous Pinks have released a video for their song “Hold On” which features Jason Cruz of Strung Out. The video was directed by Nikki Carmela & Alexander Thomas. Speaking about the video Drea Doll said,



”"The video, "Hold On", was filmed on March 19, 2023 before The Venomous Pinks' tour with the Bouncing Souls and Anti Flag. During filming, I wore an Anti Flag shirt that was printed by my best friend and bandmates' printing company, Kaos Merch. The decision to wear this particular shirt was to give a shout out to her business, while also promoting a band whose morals I believed at the time aligned with my own. As a woman, I stand and believe the survivors that were impacted by Justin Sane's horrific acts. While we were on tour with Anti Flag we did not witness any sexual wrongdoing whatsoever, but as a fellow SA survivor, I will not support anyone who has victimized another person. We didn't know what we know now. We could have requested to edit the video so the shirt is no longer visible. However, we felt it would be dishonest and disloyal to those who were impacted. That does not align to who we are as individuals and collectively as a band. The foundation of Venomous Pinks has and will always be built on honesty, transparency, and validity. In that spirit, we present the video as it was originally filmed. We apologize if any of our actions have hurt anyone in the process. Our hearts go out to all survivors. As a band, we are so proud of those who have come forward to speak their truth.”

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault please contact the National Sexual Assult Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit www.rainn.org