On September 2, 2023, The Offspring played Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY as part the "Let the bad times roll" tour. Sum 41 and Simple Plan were also on the tour and they joined Offspring on stage for a rendition of "Why don't you get a job." You can check it out below.