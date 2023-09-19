Scream announce new LP, release new song “DC Special Sha La La”

Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called DC Special and will be out on November 10 via Dischord Records. This will be the band’s first album since 1993’s Fumble and it was recorded by Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios. Dave Grohl (who played in the band in the 80s and 90s), Ian MacKaye, Amy Pickering, Joe Lally, Brian Baker, Mark Cisneros, and more appear on the album. Scream’s lineup for this album is Pete and Franz Stahl, Skeeter Enoch Thompson, and Kent Stax. The band has also released a new song called “DC Special Sha La La”. Scream will be touring with Soulside later this year. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.