Scream announce new LP, release new song “DC Special Sha La La”

Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called DC Special and will be out on November 10 via Dischord Records. This will be the band’s first album since 1993’s Fumble and it was recorded by Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios. Dave Grohl (who played in the band in the 80s and 90s), Ian MacKaye, Amy Pickering, Joe Lally, Brian Baker, Mark Cisneros, and more appear on the album. Scream’s lineup for this album is Pete and Franz Stahl, Skeeter Enoch Thompson, and Kent Stax. The band has also released a new song called “DC Special Sha La La”. Scream will be touring with Soulside later this year. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.
DC Special Tracklist
1. DC Special Sha La La
2. Bored to Life
3. Somebody Love
4. Hel Nah
5. Tum Tum
6. Represent
b7. Dead Cities
8. Last of the Soft
9. Vanishing Commissars
10. The Flam
11. Lifeline
12. Call It A Night
13. Faces (Bonus Track)
14. Politics is Entertainment (Bonus Track)
15. Black and White (Bonus Track)
16. Lifeline Redux (Bonus Track)
17. Smile and Bleed (Bonus Track)
18. I Saw Ya (Wanna Be Like Captain) (Bonus Track)
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10.27.23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Zebulon
|10.29.23
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|10.31.23
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|11.01.23
|Portland, OR
|The Vera Project
|12.07.23
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|12.08.23
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Meadows
|12.09.23
|Medford (Boston), MA
|Deep Cuts
|12.10.23
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brendas