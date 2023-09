2 hours ago by Em Moore

Equipment have released a video for their new song “Minnow”. The video features original videos from guitiarist and lead vocalist Nick Zander and drummer Jake Pachasa’s old YouTube channels and was shot by Jade, Nick, and Jake. The song is off their upcoming album Alt. Account which will be out on September 29 via Klepto Phase. Equipment will be touring the US with Aren’t We Amphibians in October and released their EP Miracle earlier this year. Check out the video below.