Get Wrong (mems of Martha, The Spook School) announce debut EP, release “It's So Easy” video

Get Wrong, the new band made up of Naomi Griffin of Martha and Adam Todd of The Spook School, have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. The EP is self-titled and will be out on December 1 via Father/Daughter Records and Alcopop! Records. The duo has also released a video for their new song “It’s So Easy” which was directed by Nathan Stephens-Griffin. Check out the video and tracklist below.