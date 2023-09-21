Dollar Signs announce album details, release “Bless Your Heart” video

Dollar Signs have announced details for their upcoming album Legend Tripping. The album was crowdfunded earlier this year and it will be out on October 27. Vinyl will be available through Self Aware Records and No Time Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bless Your Heart”. Dollar Signs will be touring the US (including select dates with Teenage Halloween) starting in October and released their album Hearts of Gold in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.