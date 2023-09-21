Pile announce new EP, release “The Birds Attacked My Hot Air Balloon” video

Pile have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Hot Air Balloon and will be out on January 5 via Exploding in Sound Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Birds Attacked My Hot Air Balloon”. The video was created by Nicole Amidon, Nicole Rifkin, and Ryan Dight. Pile released their album All Fiction earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.