Middle-Aged Queers: “What's Your Favorite Kink?”

Middle-Aged Queers have released a new song called “What’s Your Favorite Kink?”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. The band will also be playing the song during their performance at the Folsom Street Fair (which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year) in San Francisco, California on September 24. Middle-Aged Queers released their album Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Check out the song below.