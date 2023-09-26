TIFFY announces debut LP, releases “Don't Take It Personally” video

Boston-based soft punk artist TIFFY has announced that she will be releasing her debut album. It is called So Serious and will be out on November 3 via Totally Real Records / Dollhouse Lightning. A video for her new song “Don’t Take It Personally” has also been released. The video features art by Joe Botsch and motion graphics by Jen Meller. TIFFY released her self-titled EP in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.