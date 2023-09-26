TIFFY announces debut LP, releases “Don't Take It Personally” video

by Em Moore
Boston-based soft punk artist TIFFY has announced that she will be releasing her debut album. It is called So Serious and will be out on November 3 via Totally Real Records / Dollhouse Lightning. A video for her new song “Don’t Take It Personally” has also been released. The video features art by Joe Botsch and motion graphics by Jen Meller. TIFFY released her self-titled EP in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
So Serious Tracklist
1. I’m Not Equipped For This
2. Don’t Take It Personally
3. Lost In The Shuffle
4. Vying
5. In Jest
6. Social Sliding
7. Funnel Vision
8. can’t stand it (don’t wanna talk)
9. something for nothing
10. Reprise (SFN)
11. ingest (with a g)