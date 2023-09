, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Debt Neglector have released a cover of “Go” by Blink-182. The song originally appeared on Blink-182’s self-titled album which was released in 2003. The cover is off the upcoming Blink-182 cover compilation album Untitled: As Told By Smartpunk and Friends which will be out on October 30 via Smartpunk Records. Check out the cover below. Debt Neglector released their album Dirty Water in 2021. Check out the cover below.