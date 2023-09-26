Calling Hours announce debut LP, release “Curtain Call” video

Calling Hours, the band made up of Popeye Vogelsang of Farside, and Garrett Rothman, Tom McGrath, Tony Bavaria, and Jim Bedorf of Don’t Sleep, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Say Less and will be out on November 10 via Revelation Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Curtain Call”. The video was directed and filmed by Josh Nesmith. Check out the video and tracklist below.