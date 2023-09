5 hours ago by Em Moore

Washington, DC-based post-dance-punk band Light Beams have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Wild Life and will be out on November 3 via Dischord Records / Mud Memory. The band has also released a video for their new song “Coming Our Way” which was directed by Jonathan Howard. Light Beans will be touring the US starting in November and released their album Self Help in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.