Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes announce new album, release “Man Of The Hour” video

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dark Rainbow and will be out on January 26, 2024. A video for the first single called “Man Of The Hour” has been released. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK, Europe, Australia, and North America for next year. Tickets go on sale on October 6. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes released their album Sticky in 2021. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.