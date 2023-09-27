Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes announce new album, release “Man Of The Hour” video

by Em Moore
Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dark Rainbow and will be out on January 26, 2024. A video for the first single called “Man Of The Hour” has been released. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK, Europe, Australia, and North America for next year. Tickets go on sale on October 6. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes released their album Sticky in 2021. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Dark Rainbow Tracklist
1. Honey
2. Man of the Hour
3. Can I Take You Home
4. American Spirit
5. Happier Days
6. Brambles
7. Queen of Hearts
8. Sun Bright Golden Happening
9. Superstar
10. Self Love
11. A Dark Rainbow
|Date
|Venue
|City
|06.02
|The Great Hall
|Cardiff, UK
|07.02
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|09.02
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|10.02
|Northumbria SU
|Newcastle, UK
|11.02
|Barrowlands
|Glasgow, UK
|13.02
|O2 Academy
|Leeds, UK
|14.02
|Wulfren Halls
|Wolverhampton, UK
|15.02
|Roundhouse
|London, UK
|16.02
|Roundhouse
|London, UK
|22.02
|Astra
|Berlin, DE
|23.02
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|24.02
|Le Bataclan
|Paris, FR
|26.02
|AB Main Hall
|Brussels, BE
|27.02
|013 Poppodium
|Tilburg, NL
|16.04
|Magnet House
|Perth, AU
|18.04
|The Gov
|Adelaide, AU
|19.04
|170 Russell
|Melbourne, AU
|20.04
|Barwon Club
|Geelong, AU
|23.04
|Triffid
|Brisbane, AU
|24.04
|Crowbar
|Sydney, AU
|13.05
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|14.05
|Subterranean
|Chicago. IL
|17.05
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|20.05
|Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|21.05
|The Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY
|22.05
|Atlantis
|Washington, DC