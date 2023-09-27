Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes announce new album, release “Man Of The Hour” video

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes
by

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dark Rainbow and will be out on January 26, 2024. A video for the first single called “Man Of The Hour” has been released. The band has also announced tour dates for the UK, Europe, Australia, and North America for next year. Tickets go on sale on October 6. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes released their album Sticky in 2021. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Dark Rainbow Tracklist

1. Honey

2. Man of the Hour

3. Can I Take You Home

4. American Spirit

5. Happier Days

6. Brambles

7. Queen of Hearts

8. Sun Bright Golden Happening

9. Superstar

10. Self Love

11. A Dark Rainbow

DateVenueCity
06.02The Great HallCardiff, UK
07.02O2 AcademyBristol, UK
09.02AcademyManchester, UK
10.02Northumbria SUNewcastle, UK
11.02BarrowlandsGlasgow, UK
13.02O2 AcademyLeeds, UK
14.02Wulfren HallsWolverhampton, UK
15.02RoundhouseLondon, UK
16.02RoundhouseLondon, UK
22.02AstraBerlin, DE
23.02Live Music HallCologne, DE
24.02Le BataclanParis, FR
26.02AB Main HallBrussels, BE
27.02013 PoppodiumTilburg, NL
16.04Magnet HousePerth, AU
18.04The GovAdelaide, AU
19.04170 RussellMelbourne, AU
20.04Barwon ClubGeelong, AU
23.04TriffidBrisbane, AU
24.04CrowbarSydney, AU
13.05The EndNashville, TN
14.05SubterraneanChicago. IL
17.05Horseshoe TavernToronto, ON
20.05FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
21.05The Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY
22.05AtlantisWashington, DC