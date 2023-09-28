We Owe sign to Mothland, announce new album

by Em Moore
We Owe, the project of Chris Pravdica from Swans, have announced their signing to Mothalnd. Their new album Major Inconvenience will be out on the label on December 1. A video for their first single “Time Suck” has also been released. We Owe released Small Truth in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Major Inconvenience Tracklist
1. Time Suck
2. Illogical Thinking
3. Only One (feat. Thor Harris & TRZTN)
4. Slight Inconvenience (feat. Phil Puleo)
5. Pyramid (feat. Thor Harris)
6. Get That Felt Feeling
7. What’s This for Funny
8. Forthwith
9. Immured
10. Wet Nurse
11. I Wanna Die