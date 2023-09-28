Watch the new video by Odd Robot featuring Poli Van Dam!

Watch the new video by Odd Robot featuring Poli Van Dam!
by

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Odd Robot! The video is for their song “Anti-Revolution” which features Poli van Dam formerly of The Bombpops. Speaking about the song, Andrew Burris said,

”Initially conceived as a B-side, ‘Anti-Revolution’ catapulted into the limelight when we teamed up with the incredibly talented Poli van Dam. As big fans of her work, we knew she would add a touch of magic to the mix, and she basically slapped this track with a cosmic upgrade! We’re excited to share something truly special.”

”Anti-Revolution” will be out everywhere on September 29 and you can pre-save it