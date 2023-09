6 hours ago by Em Moore

Madness have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It will be their first album in seven years and is called Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie. It will be out on November 17 via BMG. Along with "C'est La Vie", the band has also released “If I Go Mad” and “What On Earth Is It (You Take Me For?)”. Madness released Can’t Touch Us Now in 2016. Check out the album announcement video and all three songs below.