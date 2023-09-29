Rid Of Me announce new album, release “Cut”

by Em Moore
Rid Of Me have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Access To The Lonely and will be out on November 3 via Knife Hits Records. The band has also released a new song called “Cut”. Rid Of Me released Traveling in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Access To The Lonely Tracklist
1. Rid of Me
2. I’m So Lonesome I Could Die
3. Cut
4. Pavement
5. How You Say It Is
6. Gutted
7. Hell Of It
8. Paid In Prayers
9. Libertarian Noise Rock
10. Feel You
11. The Weekend