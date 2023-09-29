Flying Raccoon Suit announce new album, release “Swan Song” video

by Em Moore
Flying Raccoon Suit have announced that they’ve signed to Bad Time Records and will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Moonflower and will be out on November 3. The band has also released a video for their new song “Swan Song” which was directed by Chris Graue. Flying Raccoon Suit released their album Afterglow in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Moonflower Tracklist
1. Vidalia
2. Longshot
3. Swan Song
4. Eat The World
5. Hurricane
6. Take This With You
7. Witch’s Streak
8. Long In The Tooth
9. Pinwheel
10. Axe To Grind
11. Run Away
12. Sunflower
13. DYAD