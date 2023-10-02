Dexys USA tour canceled

Sadly, Dexys fka Dexys Midnight Runners USA tour has been canceled. It was going to be the band's first time in North America in about 40 years. Their Euro shows will continue as planned, except for one date. You can see the abnd's statement below.

Dexys statement It is with sadness that we announce that - due to circumstances beyond our control - Dexys’ November tour of the USA and Canada will no longer take place.

Dexys were really looking forward to playing for their North American fans, and are aware that those who bought tickets will be as disappointed by this news as we are. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Dexys hope to return to North America as soon as they are able to.

Additionally, our show at St. David's Hall, Cardiff - originally postponed for safety reasons due to RAAC in the venue - cannot be rescheduled. All options were explored to reschedule this performance, but unfortunately it just wasn't possible. Refunds will be issued promptly by the promoter.

Dexys have just completed a triumphant UK and Ireland tour performing The Feminine Divine Live! and are looking forward to next month's tour of mainland Europe.