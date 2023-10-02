Record Store Day Black Friday, which takes place the day after Thanksgiving, has released its list for Black Friday 2023. This year's edition is relatively light on punk but does include releases from Joan Jett, X-Cops, the mid '90s GWAR spin off band, David J of Bauhaus, Wendy o. Williams of Plasmatics, and English beat. It also has some reissues of classic Hip Hop albums including new pressings of Dr. dre's The Chronic and Digital Underground's Body Hat syndrome. You can see the lsit here.