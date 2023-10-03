Sleater-Kinney announce new album, release video for “Hell”

Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Little Rope and will be out on January 19 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hell” which was directed by Ashley Connor. Sleater-Kinney will be touring the US and BC starting in 2024 and have two festival appearances in November. The band released their album Path Of Wellness in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.