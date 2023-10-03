Sleater-Kinney announce new album, release video for “Hell”

by Em Moore
Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Little Rope and will be out on January 19 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hell” which was directed by Ashley Connor. Sleater-Kinney will be touring the US and BC starting in 2024 and have two festival appearances in November. The band released their album Path Of Wellness in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Little Rope Tracklist
1. Hell
2. Needlessly Wild
3. Say It Like You Mean It
4. Hunt You Down
5. Small Finds
6. Don’t Feel Right
7. Six Mistakes
8. Crusader
9. Dress Yourself
10. Untidy Creature
|Date
|City
|Venue
|11/10/2023
|London, UK
|Pitchfork London Roundhouse
|11/19/2023
|Mexico City, MX
|Corona Capital
|02/28/2024
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|02/29/2024
|Las Vegas, NV
|Brooklyn Bowl
|03/01/2024
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|03/02/2024
|Albuquerque, NM
|El Rey Theater
|03/04/2024
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain's Ballroom
|03/05/2024
|Dallas, TX
|Studio at the Factory
|03/06/2024
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at the Moody Theater
|03/08/2024
|New Orleans, LA
|Joy Theater
|03/09/2024
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|03/11/2024
|Norfolk, VA
|The NorVa
|03/12/2024
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|03/13/2024
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|03/14/2024
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|03/16/2024
|New York, NY
|Racket
|03/17/2024
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|03/18/2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of Living Arts
|03/20/2024
|Columbus, OH
|Newport Music Hall
|03/21/2024
|Chicago, IL
|Riviera Theatre
|03/22/2024
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|03/23/2024
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|03/25/2024
|Kansas City, MO
|The Truman
|03/26/2024
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|03/28/2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|03/29/2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|03/30/2024
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|03/31/2024
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|04/02/2024
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|04/03/2024
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|04/04/2024
|Vancouver, BC
|The Vogue
|04/05/2024
|Portland, OR
|Crystal Ballroom