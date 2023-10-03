Sleater-Kinney announce new album, release video for “Hell”

Sleater-Kinney
by

Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Little Rope and will be out on January 19 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hell” which was directed by Ashley Connor. Sleater-Kinney will be touring the US and BC starting in 2024 and have two festival appearances in November. The band released their album Path Of Wellness in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Little Rope Tracklist

1. Hell

2. Needlessly Wild

3. Say It Like You Mean It

4. Hunt You Down

5. Small Finds

6. Don’t Feel Right

7. Six Mistakes

8. Crusader

9. Dress Yourself

10. Untidy Creature

DateCityVenue
11/10/2023London, UKPitchfork London Roundhouse
11/19/2023Mexico City, MXCorona Capital
02/28/2024San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park
02/29/2024Las Vegas, NVBrooklyn Bowl
03/01/2024Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre
03/02/2024Albuquerque, NMEl Rey Theater
03/04/2024Tulsa, OKCain's Ballroom
03/05/2024Dallas, TXStudio at the Factory
03/06/2024Austin, TXACL Live at the Moody Theater
03/08/2024New Orleans, LAJoy Theater
03/09/2024Atlanta, GAThe Eastern
03/11/2024Norfolk, VAThe NorVa
03/12/2024Washington, DCThe Anthem
03/13/2024Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
03/14/2024Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
03/16/2024New York, NYRacket
03/17/2024Boston, MAParadise Rock Club
03/18/2024Philadelphia, PATheatre of Living Arts
03/20/2024Columbus, OHNewport Music Hall
03/21/2024Chicago, ILRiviera Theatre
03/22/2024Madison, WIThe Sylvee
03/23/2024St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre
03/25/2024Kansas City, MOThe Truman
03/26/2024Denver, COMission Ballroom
03/28/2024Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
03/29/2024Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco
03/30/2024San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
03/31/2024San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
04/02/2024Seattle, WAThe Showbox
04/03/2024Seattle, WAThe Showbox
04/04/2024Vancouver, BCThe Vogue
04/05/2024Portland, ORCrystal Ballroom