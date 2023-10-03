Listen to a new track by the Mistons!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Portland-based garage punks Mistons! The song is called "Contagious" and is off their upcoming EP Extended Play. Speaking about the song, Sean Croghan said,



"It started as another pandemic song but shifted somewhere from being about passing viruses to more a reflection on celebrity culture and its influence on us all.”

Extended Play will be out everywhere on November 17 via Nadine Records. Listen to the new track below!