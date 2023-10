3 hours ago by Em Moore

Magnolia Park have released two new songs called “Life in the USA” and “Antidote”. “Life in the USA” features TX2 and “Antidote” features Kailee Morgue. Both songs are off their upcoming album Halloween Mixtape II which will be out on October 27 via Epitaph Records. Magnolia Park will betouring the US starting later this week and released their EPs SoulEater and MoonEater earlier this year. Check out the songs below.