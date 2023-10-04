Meet Me @ The Altar announce North American tour

Meet Me @ The Altar
by Tours

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for 2024. Honey Revenge, John Harvie, and Elliot Lee will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on October 6. Meet Me @ The Altar released their album Past // Present // Future earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
01/19Orlando, FLThe Abbey
01/20Atlanta, GAHell at The Masquerade
01/21Greensboro, NCHangar 1819
01/23Philadelphia, PATheatre of Living Arts
01/24Washington, D.C.9:30 Club
01/25New York, NYIrving Plaza
01/26New Haven, CTToad's Place
01/28Boston, MAParadise Rock
01/30Toronto, ONThe Axis Club
02/01Cleveland, OHMahall's
02/02Detroit, MIThe Shelter
02/03Chicago, ILHouse of Blues Chicago
02/05Denver, COMarquis Theater
02/07Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell
02/09Portland, ORHawthorne Theater
02/10Vancouver, BCRio Theatre
02/11Seattle, WANeumos
02/13Sacramento, CAGoldfield Roseville
02/15Los Angeles, CAThe Regent
02/16Phoenix, AZRebel Lounge
02/18Austin, TXAntone's
02/19Dallas, TXGilley's
02/21Nashville, TNBasement East