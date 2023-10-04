Meet Me @ The Altar have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for 2024. Honey Revenge, John Harvie, and Elliot Lee will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on October 6. Meet Me @ The Altar released their album Past // Present // Future earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|01/19
|Orlando, FL
|The Abbey
|01/20
|Atlanta, GA
|Hell at The Masquerade
|01/21
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|01/23
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of Living Arts
|01/24
|Washington, D.C.
|9:30 Club
|01/25
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|01/26
|New Haven, CT
|Toad's Place
|01/28
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock
|01/30
|Toronto, ON
|The Axis Club
|02/01
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahall's
|02/02
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|02/03
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues Chicago
|02/05
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|02/07
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell
|02/09
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theater
|02/10
|Vancouver, BC
|Rio Theatre
|02/11
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|02/13
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Roseville
|02/15
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|02/16
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|02/18
|Austin, TX
|Antone's
|02/19
|Dallas, TX
|Gilley's
|02/21
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East