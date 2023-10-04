Better Lovers have announced the lineup and details for their first holiday show called Blissmas. Along with Better Lovers, It Dies Today, The Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven, and Spaced will also be playing the show. A toy drive for Toys For Tots will also be hosted at the show. It will take place on December 8 at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo and tickets go on sale October 6. Better Lovers are currently touring the UK and will be touring the US next week. The band released their debut EP God Made Me An Animal earlier this year.
