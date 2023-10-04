Paramore announce 'This Is Why' remix album

Paramore have announced that they will be releasing a remix album called Re: This Is Why. The album features remixes of songs that appeared on their album This Is Why that came out earlier this year. It will be out on October 6 and features remixes by The Linda Lindas, Foals, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, Julian Baker and more along with a demo version of “Sanity”. Paramore will be touring Australia and New Zealand in November. Check out the tracklist below.