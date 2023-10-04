Paramore announce 'This Is Why' remix album

Paramore have announced that they will be releasing a remix album called Re: This Is Why. The album features remixes of songs that appeared on their album This Is Why that came out earlier this year. It will be out on October 6 and features remixes by The Linda Lindas, Foals, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, Julian Baker and more along with a demo version of “Sanity”. Paramore will be touring Australia and New Zealand in November. Check out the tracklist below.
Re: This Is Why Tracklist
1. This Is Why (Foals)
2. The News (The Linda Lindas)
3. Running Out of Time (Panda Bear)
4. Running Out of Time (Zane Lowe)
5. C’est Comme Ca (Wet Leg)
6. Big Man, Little Dignity (DOMi and JD BECK)
7. You First (Remi Wolf)
8. Figure 8 (Bartees Strange)
9. Liar (Romy)
10. Crave (Claud)
10. Thick Skull (Julian Baker)
12. Sanity (Demo)