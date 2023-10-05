Listen to the new track by Milliseconds!

Today we are pleased to bring you the premiere of the new track by Milliseconds! The track is called “No Peaches” and is off their upcoming album So This Is How It Happens. Speaking about the track Eric Axelson said,



"When we wrote this one, my wife was working in palliative care; there were a bunch of books on death and grief around the house and we talked about death more than your average couple. The stories that hit me the hardest were people losing loved ones long before their time, where it feels so far from what's possible or real. The song is about those last few days."

Milliseconds is made up of Leigh Thompson of The Vehicle Birth and Joe Easley and Eric Axelson of The Dismemberment Plan. “No Peaches” will be out everywhere tomorrow (you can pre-save it right here) and So This Is How It Happens will be out on October 13 via Spartan Records. Listen to the track below!