Chinese Telephones are back with new music! Check out their new track right now!!!

Oh snaps! Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Chinese Telephones!

Chinese Telephones are releasing their first new music in about 15 years! They've just cut the Outta My Hands EP and it is exactly what you want it to be- fast, melodic pop punk, baby! It has three awesome new songs, plus a Dictators cover! "Radianna," the lead single finds the band as harmonic and as ragged as ever. It's got the bouncy hooks and the raw, blown out voice style. Are you going to FEST? This EP will be your 7-inch of the season.

The new EP is out in October (in time for FEST, or course) via Dead Broke Records and Bloated Kat Records on colored vinyl! But, you can hear "Radianna" below, right now!