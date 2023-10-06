Check out the new video by Jonny Couch which features Jody Porter of Fountains of Wayne!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Jonny Couch!

Jonny kicks out melodic early punk/power-pop tunes that call back to bands like The Beat, Cheap Trick, and the Toms. His new track, "Sweet Charlene" hits all of these marks and also includes some sweet guitar work by Jody Porter of Fountains of Wayne!

Speaking to Punknews, couch said, "'Sweet Charlene' is about feeling in love, but it's also about how elusive love can be and how easily it slips away. I guess you could say it's a song inspired by frustration! It's got a romantic verse that leads into a big chorus, and we were so happy to have Jody Porter add guitar, to really bring out the power pop sensibilities of the tune! The music video was shot in scenic Jersey City, and it plays out a bit like a romantic comedy. Perhaps the song does too!"

You can pick up the new single here and watch the video below, right now!